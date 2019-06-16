IGNOU Launches Certificate Programme In Yoga

IGNOU has launched a Certificate Programme in Yoga.

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU's School of Health Sciences (SOHS) has launched Certificate Programme in Yoga (CPY) from July, 2019 session. Prof. S.B. Arora sharing details about the new programme said that after studying this particular programme, the learner shall understand the basic principles and practice of yoga. He further added that the "IGNOU Yoga programme also aims to make the candidate aware about the history and the contribution of various Yogis in the field of Yoga and attain both physical and mental health through Yoga".

According IGNOU, the eligibility for this programme will be Class XII pass from any recognized board (any stream) and the course will be taught in English.

"Yoga is essentially a practice based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind, body and spirit. It is a very powerful means to achieve physical, mental and emotional well being," said a statement from the Open University.

"Yoga paves the way to discover the self, the external world and the nature. It is an art and science for healthy living. Yoga has several benefits including education, health and stress management," the statement added.

Duration for this IGNOU Yoga programme will be minimum six months and a maximum of 2 years.

Interested candidates will have to pay Rs 10,000 for full programme.

The IGNOU Yoga programme will be offered Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ladnun, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune Regional Centres of the varsity.

The programme will have 3 courses with 16 Credits.

In another related development recently, IGNOU's School of Management Studies launched an Awareness Programme on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Limited. The programme aims to impart basic knowledge and skills required to fulfill the various requirements under the GST Act. Admission process for this programme will also start from July, 2019.

The University has recently awarded 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the Convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes this year.

