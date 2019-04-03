IGNOU Awards 2 Lakh Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees At Its 32nd Convocation

The IGNOU convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 53 Regional Centers across the country

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU, the largest Open University in the world, hosted its 32nd Convocation today at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus. The University awarded 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the Convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to over 70 meritorious students in the Convocation. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the 32nd Convocation Address on the occasion.

Mr Naidu while lauding the University's mission of 'democratization of education' and 'reaching the unreached' said that IGNOU has made knowledge acquisition accessible to many learners, who otherwise were unable to attend regular institutes of higher learning.

Stressing the need for students to continuously learn to remain competitive in this ever-changing world, Vice President said, "Learning does not end with the acquisition of an educational degree. Learning is an ongoing process and you need to upgrade knowledge on a daily basis to face a highly competitive world. As you all are aware, India was once known as Vishwaguru and students from across the world used to come here and study in reputed learning centres like Takshashila."

He also urged the youngsters to re-establish India as a knowledge and innovation hub.

"And for that to happen", he said that "we have to completely overhaul our higher education system to cater to the fast changing requirements of the 21st century in different sectors apart from remoulding the syllabi and pedagogy, the stress should be on learning-by-doing".

Highlighting the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) adopted by the University in his address at the 32nd Convocation, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, INGOU said "In tune with the fundamental ideals of the University to reach the unreached and provide flexibility, innovation, inclusiveness, regular upgradation of knowledge and quality assurance, IGNOU is now in the process of introducing several new academic and technological initiatives."

"The university is working dedicatedly to redesign the Bachelor Degree Programme, the flagship programme of the university, as per Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) mode as it provides IGNOU students the scope of mobility both within and outside the university", he informed.

The convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 53 Regional Centers across the country while the main function was held at the headquarters.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.