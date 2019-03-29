IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For July 2018 Session

IGNOU assignment submission date extended for July 2018 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for assignment submission for students enrolled in the July session. For July session, students had to submit their assignments by March 31. Without assignment submission, students are not allowed to sit for the Term End Examination (TEE) to be conducted in June 2019. However, the University has extended the last date for assignment submission to May 2019.

Now, students can submit their assignments in the necessary format to their appointed Study Centres till May 15, 2019.

IGNOU assignments carry 30 per cent weightage in a course and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40 per cent marks in assignments to complete a course successfully.

IGNOU has already released the examination programme for the June 2019 TEE. Students need to submit their assignments and fill the examination form for the Term End Examination.

Submitting assignment is mandatory before submitting exam form. The last date to submit exam form without late fee is March 31, 2019 and with late fee of Rs. 1000 is April 10. However, given that the University has extended the last date for assignment submission, it is also expected to extend the last date for exam form submission as well.

The information on exam form submission, if changed, will be published on IGNOU's official website.

