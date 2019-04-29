IGNOU Launches Programme On Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Admission process for this programme will start from July, 2019.

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU's School of Management Studies has launched an Awareness Programme on Goods and Services Tax (GST) in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Limited. The programme aims to impart basic knowledge and skills required to fulfill the various requirements under the GST Act.

This GST programme, according to a statement from IGNOU, would be beneficial to people who are engaged in maintaining accounts and filing of various indirect tax returns.

"Entrepreneurs engaged in small-scale business ventures can also benefit from this programme as it gives an overview of the procedures and formalities to comply under the GST Act," said the statement.

The main objectives of this programme is to impart skills to book keeping professionals to file various regular GST returns along with the various compliance requirements.

Candidates who are planning to join the programme should be 10+2 pass.

The course will be taught in English

Duration: Minimum two months and Maximum six months; offered in both January and July cycle of admissions.

The study material is divided into small 7 modules. The study material is available in online mode only.

