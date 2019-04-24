IGNOU Extends June Exam Form Submission Deadline; Details Here

IGNOU June 2019 Exam: Date for submission of examination form extended till April 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (also known as IGNOU) has extended the last date of accepting the June, 2019 term-end examination form with late till April 30, 2019. Earlier, the date was fixed till April 22. Students can access guidelines and instructions for filling up the form through the link; exam.ignou.ac.in. According to a statement from IGNOU, the students submitting the form may note that the examination center will be in the Regional Center city only.

The online form can be submitted on: https://exam.ignou.ac.in/ENOApply.asp.

IGNOU June Term End Exam Form: How To Submit

- Go to official website for IGNOU. Click on the Term End Exam form link.

- Read The instruction and check the declaration given at the end of the instructions.

- Enter your programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and login.

- Enter date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes for which you will appear from the dropdown. For each course, you have to pay Rs. 150, so if you are appearing for 4 papers, you will have to pay Rs. 600 in total as exam fee.

- Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

After successful submission of Examination Form, you will receive an acknowledgement with Control Number on the screen. Please retain the auto generated Control Number for your reference and record.

