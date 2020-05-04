IGNOU Postpones June Term End Exam. Assignment Submission Deadline Remains Same

IGNOU June term end exam postponed.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June term end exam. The exam was scheduled to begin on June 1. The new revised set of dates for Exams will be decided later taking cognizance of the situation and the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance, said Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of assignment and other exam forms remain the same.

Candidates who will appear for the June Term End exam have to submit their assignment on or before May 15. The option to submit the assignment is open till May 31, however after May 15 candidates have to deposit late fees.

To make it easy for students, IGNOU has also allowed them to submit their assignments online. It has asked students to scan their assignment and send them to their regional centers via email. The regional centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care of the evaluation process. It has said that students can write their assignment in a notebook having plain paper and scan it and email it to their respective Regional Centres.

The Vice Chancellor will be addressing students on May 5 at 10.00 am through Facebook Live Session on IGNOU's Official Facebook page (@OfficialPageIGNOU).

