IGNOU Postpones June Term End Exam. Details Here

IGNOU June exam postponed: June term end exam postponed, new schedule to be announced later

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to postpone the June 2020 Term End Examinations (TEE), which were originally scheduled from June 1, 2020, in the wake of the lockdown announced in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later taking cognizance of the situation and the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance, informed a release from the open university quoted its Vice Chancellor, Prof Nageshwar Rao. More than 5 lakh students are expected to attend IGNOU TEE twice in an year.

He also informed that in order to provide sufficient time to learners, the dates of submission of assignments, exam form submission, and re-admission have already been extended by the university upto May 31, 2020 keeping in view the issues faced by the learners due to the continuous lockdown.

Assuring the students who have to submit project reports as part of the evaluation process in some subjects, Prof Rao informed that project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued by the University separately.

In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of field work, added Prof Rao.

Prof Rao will also be addressing students tomorrow at 10.00 am (May 5, 2020) through Facebook Live session on IGNOU's official Facebook page (@OfficialPageIGNOU).

The revised dates for assignment submission, exam form submission, and re-admission, which can also be accessed at IGNOU'S website; www.ignou.ac.in are as under:

- Date of Submission of Term End Examinations Forms- upto 31st May, 2020

- Date of June, 2020 Term End Exam Assignment Submission- upto 31st May, 2020

- Date of Re-admission- upto 31st May, 2020

IGNOU has been using the social media and its wide network channels consisting of FM Radio & TV channels, Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan to provide support services to the students.

The University also has been conducting online classes using video-conferencing platforms apart from Self Learning Material in printed and digital forms, multimedia material as well as offering online certificate courses to learners through SWAYAM portal of MHRD, the statement said.

