IGNOU June Term End Exam Not Postponed: Official

IGNOU students are receiving fake alerts through social media on June exams. To one such query, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has clarified that the June term end exams have not been postponed. It has urged students to follow the website for updates regarding the exam. The University has asked candidates to contact their regional centres for their queries regarding the exam.

The information is wrong. The university has not issued any directive regarding June Term End Examination date extension. Please verify the source before sharing. Thanks. — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 10, 2020

Currently students who will appear for the term end exam in June are busy with their assignments and preparation.

So far IGNOU has extended the assignment submission date by a month. Students who are due to appear for the June term end exam can submit their assignment and the exam forms latest by April 30.

To make it more convenient for the students, IGNOU has also allowed them to submit their assignments online. It has asked students to scan their assignment and send them to their regional centers via email. The regional centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care of the evaluation process.

Few students are worried about completing their assignments. They say due to lockdown they are unable to get writing materials to do their assignment.

