IGNOU Extends June Assignment Submission Date

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of assignment till May 31 for those candidates who will appear for June Term End exam. Earlier the last date was rescheduled to April 30 following the lockdown order by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The last date for submission of exam form without late fee is May 15. However the university has not specified the duration till which candidates can submit their exam forms with late fees.

IGNOU has not notified anything on June term end exams being postponed. Candidates should refrain from believing or sharing fake messages in connection to this.

To make it easy for students, IGNOU has also allowed them to submit their assignments online. It has asked students to scan their assignment and send them to their regional centers via email. The regional centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care of the evaluation process. It has said that students can write their assignment in a notebook having plain paper and scan it and email it to their respective Regional Centres.

Study centres of IGNOU across the country will remain closed till May 3.

