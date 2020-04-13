Write Assignment In Notebook, Scan It: IGNOU To Students

IGNOU has said that students can write their assignment in a notebook.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has said that students can write their assignment in a notebook having plain paper and scan it and email it to their respective Regional Centres.

IGNOU has been proactively responding to the queries made by candidates on assignments, term end exam dates and availability of study materials. The open university is also conducting online classes so as to prevent academic losses.

To one query made by a candidate on assignments, IGNOU's response is sure to give relief to many other students who will appear for the June term end exam and have to submit the assignments on or before April 30.

How To Submit IGNOU Assignments Online?

NDTV had also mentioned in one of its reports that students are unable to get study materials like plain paper for writing their assignment.

To the query, the university has said the students can write their assignment in a notebook having plain paper.

any plain paper will do...make sure you follow the other instructions available on our website — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 13, 2020

In a first, IGNOU has allowed students to submit their assignment without going to the centres physically. This was done to make it convenient for the students and maybe to keep the evaluation schedule intact as the entire nation is in a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The university has also extended the assignment submission date by a month.

As per the directions of IGNOU, students who don't have plain papers can write the assignment on a notebook and scan it.

