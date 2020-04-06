IGNOU Assignment Can Be Submitted Online

The last date for submission of IGNOU June assignments is April 30.

In a fresh update which has been conveyed by Regional Director of the Noida Regional Centre, IGNOU, on social media, candidates can submit their assignments online. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has resorted to online classes during the lockdown period.

The last date for submission of IGNOU June assignments is April 30 for those candidates who will be appearing for the June term end exam.

For the convenience of students we have developed an email address on which students can submit their handwritten assignments, said Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Noida.

"The date for submission of assignment at the Learner Support Centre (LSC) has been extended to 30th April 2020. However, as an interim arrangement during the lockdown period due to COVID-19, learners of Regional Centre, Noida who shall be appearing in TEE June 2020 may submit their scanned hand-written assignments to RC Noida mail ID rcnoidaassignments@ignou.ac.in till lockdown is lifted," the Noida Regional Centre of IGNOU has said.

How To Submit IGNOU Assignments Online?

Write the assignment, following the guidelines given in the assignment list provided online on IGNOU website

Assignment should not be typed on computer.

Scan the handwritten assignment using mobile phones

Submit the assignment on the email address provided by IGNOU

Assignments carry 30% weightage out of the total marks.

"A learner has to write assignment responses compulsorily before taking Term-End Examinations from time to time to complete an academic programme," said IGNOU.

Only after the submission of assignments, candidates will be able to fill and submit the forms for June term end exam. The last date for submission of exam forms is April 30.

"Keeping in view the spread of coronavirus, the epidemic and complete lockdown throughout the country, with the approval of the competent authority the last date of accepting the June, 2020 Term-end examination forms without any late fee has been extended up to 30th April, 2020," the IGNOU said in a notification on March 25.

