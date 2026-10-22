Government Research Body Invites Applications For Senior Fellowships, Check Details

ICSSR Senior Fellowship 2026-27: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has invited applications from Indian scholars for its Senior Fellowship Scheme for 2026-27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official ICSSR website. The application window opened on October 21, and the deadline for submission is November 20. Applicants are advised to read the detailed guidelines carefully before applying and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.

According to the official notification, the research proposal must be submitted only in the format provided with the application form. Applicants should not attach a separate research proposal.

Applications can be submitted in either English or Hindi. Candidates submitting applications in Hindi must use the Arial or Mangal Unicode font for the Devanagari script.

The Council has directed affiliating institutions to forward applications only from candidates who meet the minimum eligibility criteria specified in the detailed guidelines for ICSSR fellowship schemes.

ICSSR Senior Fellowship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Senior Fellowship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant must be an Indian citizen aged between 45 and 70 years as of the last date of application.

The applicant must hold a PhD and, in the ICSSR's assessment, possess the necessary competence to conduct research in social sciences or allied disciplines.

Applicants must have an outstanding record of research publications, including books published by reputed publishers and/or research papers published in peer-reviewed journals with a high impact factor.

Fellows must be affiliated with UGC-recognised universities or deemed-to-be universities, Institutes of National Importance as defined by the Ministry of Education or UGC, or ICSSR research institutes. Fellowship funds will be disbursed through the affiliating or administering institution.

Faculty members in regular service at publicly funded universities, colleges, and research institutes receiving UGC pay scales may be considered for salary protection in exceptionally meritorious cases. The ICSSR Expert Committees will decide on such cases.

The ICSSR Expert Committees reserve the right to convert a fellowship proposal into a project proposal.

ICSSR Senior Fellowship: Selection Process

The fellowship selection process involves evaluating applications and conducting interactions or presentations with panels of subject experts across multiple phases.

The recommendations of the Expert Committees will be placed before the relevant ICSSR committees for consideration and approval.

The list of selected candidates will be published on the official ICSSR website. Only selected candidates and their affiliating universities will be informed individually through a provisional award letter specifying the formalities and documents required to join the fellowship.

ICSSR Senior Fellowship: Duration And Financial Assistance

The Senior Fellowship is a full-time research engagement. The fellowship will be awarded for two years, with no extension permitted.

The fellowship offers the following financial assistance:

Monthly fellowship: Rs 45,000

Annual contingency grant: Rs 40,000

The fellowship amount will be governed by the Ministry of Education's directives issued from time to time.

Salary Protection And Other Benefits

Under salary protection, a fellow is entitled to the salary and allowances admissible under the applicable rules, along with the contingency grant. However, special allowances and benefits, including children's education allowance, medical reimbursement, and leave travel concession (LTC), are not admissible from the ICSSR. The parent institution may pay or reimburse these expenses in accordance with its rules.

The ICSSR will also pay the leave salary and pension contributions, or contributions towards the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) and gratuity, for the period during which the fellow holds the fellowship, in accordance with the rules of the parent institution.

Who Can Apply For The ICSSR Senior Fellowship?

The Senior Fellowship is intended for senior Indian researchers who have made significant contributions to the social sciences through research projects and publications. These may include books published by reputed publishers and research papers published in peer-reviewed journals with a high impact factor.

The research undertaken by Senior Fellows is expected to contribute to national development by providing evidence-based solutions to current and future challenges across different fields.