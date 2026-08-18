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CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Who Can Apply, Deadline Here

CSIR invites applications for its Senior Research Fellowship 2026 for researchers with two years experience and published papers.

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CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Who Can Apply, Deadline Here
Apply for CSIR Senior Research Fellowship by Sept 17, 2026.
  • Council of Scientific and Industrial Research invites applications for Senior Research Fellowship
  • Applicants must have two years of research experience and one published paper
  • Eligibility requires qualifications in Science, Engineering, or Medicine fields
Where can I find the official application link for the fellowship?

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for its Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) programme for eligible researchers in science, engineering and medicine.

According to the information shared by CSIR, the fellowship is meant for researchers who have at least two years of research experience and at least one research paper published in a refereed journal.

Applicants must also hold a qualification in a STEM field, including Science, Engineering or Medicine.

Read Full Notice Here

CSIR SRF 2026: Who Can Apply?

Researchers who meet the required academic and research conditions can apply for the fellowship. The eligibility information also mentions an age limit of below 32 years, with relaxation available as per the applicable rules.

Candidates should check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

CSIR Senior Research Fellowship: Important Date

Interested candidates must complete the application process by September 17, 2026.

The fellowship opportunity is aimed at supporting researchers who already have research experience and want to continue working in their respective fields.

Candidates are advised to check the official CSIR Human Resource Development Group website for the detailed notification, eligibility conditions and application procedure before applying.

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