ICSI CSEET: Admit Cards Released For Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test November Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session. Candidates who have registered for the programme can visit the official website of the institute to download the same by using their CSEET registration number and date of birth.



Applicants can download their admit card along with instructions from the link: https://tinyurl.com/2c2w2dh6



The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for November 9, 2024.



Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode from anywhere across the country where students will be monitored online by invigilators.



In order to qualify the Company Secretary entrance exam, students will be required to score aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper. There is no negative marking in the exam.



The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.



Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.



Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.



The exams are conducted in four sessions in a year in the months of January, May, July and November.