ICSI Announces New Dates For Centres Where CS Exam Was Postponed

ICSI CS exam dates announced: CS exams on December 31, January 1, 2, 3

ICSI CS exams, for the centres where it was postponed, will now be held on December 31, January 1, January 2 and January 3. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the new exam dates today. Concerned candidates can take the exam with the admit cards they were issued earlier. 'The examination schedule and timings as announced earlier from 26th December, 2019 till 30th December, 2019 will remain the same,' said ICSI.

ICSI CS Exam Dates

The exam for CS Executive and Professional programmes was due to start from December 20. However, exams scheduled on December 20 were postponed and hence the exam was due to start from December 23. With December 23 and 24 exams also postponed, the CS exams will now officially begin from December 26.

ICSI CS exams are held twice a year: June and December. Currently, ICSI has about 3.5 lakh students on its roll.

In order to be eligible for the CS exam, candidates have to qualify in the pre-exam. The pre-exam for December session was held in October. The CS pre-exam is a mandatory exam for the students of Executive programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.

The ICSI CS exam results would be released in February.

Click here for more Education News