ICSI Postpones CS Executive, Professional Exams Again; Details Here

ICSI has postponed CS Executive, Professional programme examinations

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the examinations scheduled on December 23 and December 24. The exams postponed are for Executive and Professional programmes. The Institute, earlier, had postponed the examinations which were scheduled on December 20 and December 21. The dates for the postponed exams will be announced later.

The examinations which are scheduled from December 26, 2019 onward will be held as per the schedule released by the institute earlier.

The subjects and corresponding modules for which the exams have been postponed are given below:

The result for the CS December exam will tentatively be released in February next year.

The exam for CS Executive and Professional programmes was due to start from December 20. However, exams scheduled on December 20 were postponed and hence the exam was due to start from December 23. With December 23 and 24 exams also postponed, the CS exams will now officially begin from December 26, 2019.

The CS pre-exam for December session was held in October. The CS pre-exam is a mandatory exam for the students of Executive programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.

