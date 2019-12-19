ICSI Postpones Executive, Professional Programme Exams; Details Here

ICSI has postponed CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS exams scheduled on December 20 and 21 at all exam centres across the country and abroad. The examinations have been postponed for Executive and Professional programmes. The Institute will announce the revised dates for the postponed exams later.

The Institute has also notified that the exams will continue as per the regular schedule from December 23, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad.

The courses for which the exam has been postponed are given below:

ICSI has postponed the exams for the above-mentioned courses

The result for the CS December exam will tentatively be released in February next year.

The exam for CS Executive and Professional programmes was due to start from tomorrow, i.e. December 20, but since the exam has been postponed, it will now begin from December 23.

The Institute has not provided any reason for the change in the schedule of the exam.

The CS pre-exam for December session was held in October. The CS pre-exam is a mandatory exam for the students of Executive programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.

