ICAR To Release Admit Card For AIEEA 2018 Today The ICAR admit card will be available on the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in and aieea.net.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICAR Admit Card 2018 For AIEEA: Know How To Download New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the e-admit cards for 23rd All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) today. The admit card will be available on the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in and aieea.net. The entrance exam for candidates who have applied to undergraduate courses will be held on June 23, 2018. For those who have applied for postgraduate and PhD programmes the exam will be held on June 22, 2018. The test will be of two and half hours duration for UG/PG and 3 hours for Ph.D.



ICAR All India Entrance Exam For Agriculture Courses In June; Check Exam Schedule



Sample/ Mock Test

For the candidates who will appear for the exam, ICAR will host a mock test for practice purpose 'to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT)'. The time and date of the test will be notified to candidates later.



The maximum marks in the UG exam will be 720 marks; it will be 200 and 650 marks for PhD and PG exam.



'Candidate may note that without self-attestation of photo as well as signature and putting thumb impression of the candidate on e-Admit card, candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidate is advised to preserve this e-Admit card till completion of counseling and admission process in the allotted Agricultural University,' reads the official statement.



