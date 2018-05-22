ICAR All India Entrance Exam For Agriculture Courses In June; Check Exam Schedule

However, candidates need to apply online for the exam. Online registration portal will be open till May 31, 2018.
This is the exam through which ICAR will select candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. ICAR conducts this year every year to fill up 15% UG seats, 25% PG seats and seats in doctoral degree programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities except the ICAR deemed to be Universities. Through the entrance exam 475 PG scholarships and 202 JRF/ SRF (PGS) scholarships are awarded to candidates.
CommentsNetaji Subhas-ICAR International Fellowships 2018-2019
For the NS-ICARIFs applications have been invited by ICAR from Indian as well as overseas nationals having Master's degree in Agriculture and allied sciences for pursuing doctoral degree in agriculture and allied sciences. A total of thirty fellowships for duration of three years will be available.
Click here for more Education News