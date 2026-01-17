ICAI Postpones Chartered Accountants Intermediate Auditing And Ethics Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Group II Auditing and Ethics paper. The Paper - 5 exam was scheduled for January 19, 2026. ICAI will announce a revised date for the exam.

An official notification by the ICAI reads, "Due to certain unavoidable circumstances the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper - 5, Auditing and Ethics scheduled to be held on 19th January 2026 (Monday) stands postponed across India and abroad," reads the notification by ICAI.

Besides the Paper 5, there will be no change in the schedule of other examinations. The Institute said that all other papers of the CA Intermediate January 2026 exam will be conducted as per the originally announced schedule.

ICAI had rescheduled the examination for Group II, Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics previously as well. The exam was initially scheduled for January 15, 2026.

The rescheduling applies uniformly across India as well as at overseas examination centres.