ICAI Reschedules Chartered Accountant Intermediate Auditing And Ethics Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the re-scheduling of the Chartered Accountants' (CA) Intermediate Examination. The decision has been taken in view of the General Elections of Municipal Corporations in the state of Maharashtra on the same date.

According to the official notification, issued as a partial modification the examination for Group II, Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics will now be conducted on January 19, 2026 (Monday). Earlier it was scheduled to be held on January 15.

The rescheduling applies uniformly across India as well as at overseas examination centres, ensuring consistency for all candidates appearing in this paper, said ICAI.

ICAI further clarified that the timings of the examination will remain unchanged, and the paper will be held from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Additionally, the examination centres will also remain the same as previously allotted. Candidates are informed that the admit cards already issued will continue to be valid for the revised examination date, and no fresh admit cards will be issued for this purpose.

The Institute said that all other papers of the CA Intermediate January 2026 examination will be conducted as per the originally announced schedule.

ICAI has advised candidates to take note of the revised schedule and make necessary arrangements accordingly. Students are also advised to regularly visit the official ICAI website, www.icai.org, to stay updated with any further announcements or clarifications related to the examination.