CA Intermediate, Foundation Answer Books To Be Evaluated Digitally: ICAI

The ICAI said the move is to do away with stages of physical handling of answer books.

After 'certain adverse reports' relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams started doing the rounds in social media, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI, the national body which regulates Chartered Accountants (CA)' profession in the country, released clarification regarding the reforms which have been put in place recently in organisation of the exams. The ICAI said all papers of CA Intermediate and Foundation level exams to be held in November 2019 and May 2020 will be put through the digital evaluation mode. The ICAI asked students "to be not to be misled and swayed by any tirade as ICAI stands committed to fulfil their genuine concerns".

The Institute said the move is to do away with stages of physical handling of answer books and avoiding variations in marks awarded by examiners.

It also said digital evaluation will eliminate scope of any totalling errors and help in continuous review of performance of the examiners on real time basis and also generate analytical reports enabling quality control checks.

This in continuation further from the pilot e-evaluation for first group of Intermediate exams held in November 2018, the agency said.

"Central Evaluation is being carried out in several papers of CA exams, w.e.f November 2018 wherein examiners evaluate answer books under the supervision of Head Examiner/Associate Head Examiners," the ICAI said.

"Effective May, 2019 exams, objective type questions for 30 marks have been introduced in select papers of Intermediate and Final Exams. Further the Institute has decided to introduce OMR based evaluation for MCQ's of Elective Papers 6A to 6F of final New course with effect from November 2019 which are machine processed thus avoiding subjectivity," the organisation added.

Provision regarding stepwise marking is being enforced whereby in case the stepwise marks are not awarded and it will be deemed as unevaluated answer and stepwise marks will be awarded during the course of re verification of marks, according to the ICAI.

"All applicants shortlisted for empanelment as examiners are required to qualify an online test in the subject of their choice before inclusion of their names in the Panel of Examiners. It has further been decided that all existing examiners would also be required to undergo an on-line test in their respective subjects, once in 3 years," the clarification said.

"Various endeavours of the Institute through its Board of Studies like World class study material, Live Virtual /Revision Classes, training opportunities for article/industrial training, constant study updates, monthly student journal ,GMCS and ITT batches are targeted to build capability of students providing due scalability .Students are requested to be not to be misled and swayed by any tirade as ICAI stands committed to fulfil their genuine concerns," the ICAI said.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.