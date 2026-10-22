CA Inter September 2026 Result Today: Here's How To Check

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the CA Intermediate September 2026 result today, October 22, on its official portal, caresults.icai.org. In an announcement issued by the examination department, it was stated that the CA Inter 2026 results for the September session exam will be announced by the evening. Candidates can access the merit list, toppers' list, and CA Inter scorecards from the institute's official website.

CA Intermediate September Exam

The CA Inter September exams were conducted on the following days:

Group 1: September 1, 3, 6

Group 2: September 8, 10, 12

Login Details Required

According to the official notification, students can access their results using their registration number along with their roll number.

How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their CA Inter result.

Visit the official portal: caresults.icai.org Select the relevant link for CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Enter your registration number and roll number. Submit the details to view the result.

It is advisable to download or save the scorecard for future reference.

The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September. Since the exam is conducted in three different levels according to the course, therefore, in order to be certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to clear all the course levels.