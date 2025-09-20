IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, After Result Process

IBPS PO Prelims Result Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims 2025 result before September ends. Once released, candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for PO/Management Trainee posts will be able to check and download their result on the official website- ibps.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on three days- August 17, 23, and 24, 2025 for a duration of 60 minutes and 100 marks. A negative marking of 0.25 marks was applicable for every wrong answer.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result?

Visit the official website of the bank - ibps.in.

Click on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link.

Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

After Result Process

Those who clear the preliminary examination move on to the mains exam where their Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis and Interpretation is tested. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025.

Considering the short gap in the result declaration and the main examination, students can start preparing for the mains examination.