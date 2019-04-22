HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Anytime Soon @ Hpbose.org: Live Updates

HPBOSE 12th result will be released on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE will publish the HPBOSE 12th result today on the official website. An official confirmed to NDTV that the HPBOSE result will be released on the official website in the evening. When asked about the specific time of the results release, the official said the result can be expected by 5 pm in the evening. The HPBOSE 12th result will be released on the official website, hpbose.org. Last year the 12th results in Himachal Pradesh were released on April 24.



HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Today; Know How To Check

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: Live Updates

HPBOSE result will be announced today in the evening @ hpbose.org

10.45 am, April 22, 2019: The HPBOSE result for Class 12 students will be released on the official webisite, hpbose.org.

10.40 am, April 22, 2019: "HPBOSE will release the Class 12 results today evening. The results will be available on the official website and also on the private portals registered with the Board for the results release," the official told NDTV.

10.35 am, April 22, 2019: An official confirmed to NDTV that the results will be announced by 5 pm in the evening.

10.30 am, April 22, 2019: The HPBOSE 12th results will be announced today.

