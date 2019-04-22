HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Today; Know How To Check

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: HPBOSE released Class 12 results on April 24 last year.

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the state board which is mandated to organise Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations in Himachal Pradesh will release the HPBOSE 12th result today. According to an official, the HPBOSE result for Class 12 annual examinations held in March will be released on the official website in the evening today. However, a source which is close to the Board told NDTV that the HPBOSE 12th result will be released by 1.00 pm. The HPBOSE 12th result for March exams will be published on the official website, hpbose.org.

"HPBOSE will release the Class 12 results today evening. The results will be available on the official website and also on the private portals registered with the Board for the results release," the official told NDTV.

Students will be able to access their results after entering their exam registration details.

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check your HPBOSE results from next page

The Board has not revealed dates for Class 10 and SOS results yet. To get more updates on the results of both HPBOSE Class 10 and SOS results, the candidates may check ndtv.com/education or hpbose.org links.

The HPBOSE results will also be hosted on private portals owned by private firms. The results can be found on private portals like examresult.net and indiaresults.com which hosts HPBOSE results.

