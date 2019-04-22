HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared; 62.01 Per Cent Pass

HPBOSE 12th result will be released today on the board's official website

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the result for Higher Secondary or class 12th exam conducted in March. HPBOSE 12th result is available on the board's official website. Out of the total 94,920 who had registered for the HPBOSE 12th exam, 58,922 candidates qualified for higher education. In the HPBOSE 12th examination, 49136 boys and 45784 girls appeared. Out of these, 28375 boys passed and 30574 girls passed.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Where To Check?

HPBOSE 12th result is available on the board's official website: www.hpbose.org. Students will be able to check the HP 12th result through the 'Result' tab on the website.

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on other private result hosting websites such as India Results, Exams Net etc. Students can use these websites as well for checking their result using their registration number/roll number. However, students are advised to cross-check their result from the official website as well.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

After the HPBOSE 12th result is released, students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website for HPBOSE.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

After the 12th results, HPBOSE will also release the result for class 10th examination and open school result. The dates have not been decided yet.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.