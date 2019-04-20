Himachal HPBOSE 12th Result: No Official Update On Result Date Yet

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date, Time

HPBOSE 12th Result: While there is no official confirmation from the Board officials, searches are high for HPBOSE 12th result since this morning. The official website to refer for HPBOSE 12th result is hpbose.org. In response to NDTV's query on the result date, officials of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) said the 12th result date has not been finalized yet. “12th result will not be declared today. Board has not finalized a date yet for the result. As of now, we are in the last leg of result preparation process,” said Board official Anju Pathak. Last year the 12th results in Himachal Pradesh were released on April 24, which can be a reason for the surge in online searches on the result.

Since 2017, the HPBOSE board is declaring the class 12th results in third-fourth week of April. Last year, a Board official had confirmed the result date to NDTV a day before the declaration date.

Last year, a total of 98281 students took the HPBOSE class 12th board exam among which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education. While 46, 531 students qualified with First Division, 18,337 emerged with second division.

Students who took the exam this year should wait for an official update and should check the result on official portals, only.

Media reports have also quoted the Board Secretary Harish Gajju saying that the HPBOSE class 10 results will be declared a week after the class 12 results are declared.

