HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org, 63.39% Students Pass: Live Updates

HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org: Live Updates
May 3, 2018, 4.30 pm: Here is the details of students passed:
Students with First Division: 52596
Students with Second Division: 13397
Students with Third Division: 2710
May 3, 2018, 3.30 pm: As it is happening from the morning, the HPBOSE website will not respond when the students the students try to access it, so that, it is advised that to check the results after some time since the results websites do not respond during the initial hours of the results declaration.
May 3, 2018, 3.25 pm: According to Hindustan Times, 63.39% students passed the exam. In year 2017, 67.15% candidates cleared the Class 10 exams.
May 3, 2018, 3.20 pm: Apart from the official results website, HPBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.
HPBOSE 10th Class Results 2018: How to check
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 results can be accessed following the steps given here:
Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on the results tab given on the top of the homepage
Step Three: On next page, click on the class 10 results link
Step Four: Enter your exam registration details on the next page
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results
