HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org, 63.39% Students Pass: Live Updates Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10 results today. The HPBOSE results have been released on the official website, hpbose.org.

Share EMAIL PRINT HPBOSE Result 2018: 10th Result Declared @ Hpbose.org, Indiaresults.com; Here Is How To Check HPBOSE 10th result:



HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org: Live Updates



May 3, 2018, 4.30 pm: Here is the details of students passed:



Students with First Division: 52596

Students with Second Division: 13397

Students with Third Division: 2710



May 3, 2018, 3.30 pm: As it is happening from the morning, the HPBOSE website will not respond when the students the students try to access it, so that, it is advised that to check the results after some time since the results websites do not respond during the initial hours of the results declaration.



May 3, 2018, 3.25 pm: According to Hindustan Times, 63.39% students passed the exam. In year 2017, 67.15% candidates cleared the Class 10 exams.



May 3, 2018, 3.20 pm: Apart from the official results website, HPBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.

HPBOSE 10th Class Results 2018: How to check

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 results can be accessed following the steps given here:



Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org



Step Two: Click on the results tab given on the top of the homepage



Step Three: On next page, click on the class 10 results link



Step Four: Enter your exam registration details on the next page



Step Five: Submit the details and check your results



Click here for more



Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10 results today. The HPBOSE results for class 10 have been declared on the official website, hpbose.org. The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll numbers of the candidates. The HPBOSE board had declared the result for class 12 students on April 24. More than one lakh candidates appeared for the HPBOSE 10th exams, which were held from March 7 to March 20.Here is the details of students passed:Students with First Division: 52596Students with Second Division: 13397Students with Third Division: 2710As it is happening from the morning, the HPBOSE website will not respond when the students the students try to access it, so that, it is advised that to check the results after some time since the results websites do not respond during the initial hours of the results declaration.According to Hindustan Times, 63.39% students passed the exam. In year 2017, 67.15% candidates cleared the Class 10 exams.Apart from the official results website, HPBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 results can be accessed following the steps given here:Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.orgStep Two: Click on the results tab given on the top of the homepageStep Three: On next page, click on the class 10 results linkStep Four: Enter your exam registration details on the next page Step Five: Submit the details and check your resultsClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter