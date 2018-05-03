HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org, 63.39% Students Pass: Live Updates

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10 results today. The HPBOSE results have been released on the official website, hpbose.org.

Education | | Updated: May 03, 2018 16:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org, 63.39% Students Pass: Live Updates

HPBOSE Result 2018: 10th Result Declared @ Hpbose.org, Indiaresults.com; Here Is How To Check

HPBOSE 10th result: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 10 results today. The HPBOSE results for class 10 have been declared on the official website, hpbose.org. The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll numbers of the candidates. The HPBOSE board had declared the result for class 12 students on April 24. More than one lakh candidates appeared for the HPBOSE 10th exams, which were held from March 7 to March 20.

HPBOSE Results For Class 10 Declared @ Hpbose.org: Live Updates

May 3, 2018, 4.30 pm: Here is the details of students passed:

Students with First Division: 52596
Students with Second Division: 13397
Students with Third Division: 2710

May 3, 2018, 3.30 pm: As it is happening from the morning, the HPBOSE website will not respond when the students the students try to access it, so that, it is advised that to check the results after some time since the results websites do not respond during the initial hours of the results declaration.

May 3, 2018, 3.25 pm: According to Hindustan Times, 63.39% students passed the exam. In year 2017, 67.15% candidates cleared the Class 10 exams.

May 3, 2018, 3.20 pm: Apart from the official results website, HPBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.
 

HPBOSE 10th Class Results 2018: How to check


Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 results can be accessed following the steps given here:

Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on the results tab given on the top of the homepage

Step Three: On next page, click on the class 10 results link

Step Four: Enter your exam registration details on the next page

Comments
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HPBOSE ResultHPBOSE 10th Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................