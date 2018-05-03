HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today: How To Check

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?
Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page
Step Four: Enter your exam details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results.
Students who qualify the class 10 exam will be eligible for admission to Higher Secondary and Diploma programmes.
HPBOSE
CommentsHimachal Pradesh Board conducts examination for JBT, TTC, class 10 and class 12 students. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th. Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution and Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.
