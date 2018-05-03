HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today: How To Check HPBOSE Class 10 board result 2018 will be declared today on the official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today: How To Check New Delhi: HPBOSE Class 10 board result 2018 will be declared today on the official website. Students can check their result using their examination roll number. The result will be declared for Regular, Compartmental, Improvement and Additional exams simultaneously. The website may not respond immediately in some cases due to heavy traffic. In such case, students are advised to try checking the result again after some time. The board had declared the result for class 12 students on April 24.



How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?



Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page

Step Four: Enter your exam details

Step Five: Submit the details and check your results.



Students who qualify the class 10 exam will be eligible for admission to Higher Secondary and Diploma programmes.



HPBOSE



Himachal Pradesh Board conducts examination for JBT, TTC, class 10 and class 12 students. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th. Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution and Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.



