HPBOSE 10th Results To Be Released Soon @ Hpbose.org; Know How To Check

Apart from the official results website, HPBOSE class 10 results will be released on third party websites like examresults.net.
HPBOSE 10th Class Results 2018: How to check
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) class 10 results can be accessed following the steps given here:
- Go to the official website of HPBOSE, http://hpbose.org
- Click on the results link given on the top of the homepage
- On next page, click on the class 10 results link
- Enter your exam registration details on the next page
- Submit the details and check your results
After downloading the HPBOSE class 10th results the students may take a printout of the results.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.
The HPBOSE Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643.
The HPBOSE Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh state besides conducting examinations based on courses listed.
At present, the HPBOSE conducts examinations for the following classes and courses: 10th or Higher Secondary, 10+2 or Higher Secondary, JBT and TTC.
As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board.
CommentsPresently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th. Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution and Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.
