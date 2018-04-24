HPBOSE Class 12 Result Declared @ Hpbose.org, Results Website Crashes

Students would need their exam roll number to check their result and hence they should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result.
The board has declared the results of 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.
Sources said Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal have been declared as toppers.
In HPBOSE class 12 results declared today, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division.
HPBOSE Class 12 Result: How to Check
Follow these steps:
Comments
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on the link "12th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page
Step Four: Enter your exam details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results
Click here for more Education News