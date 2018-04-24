HPBOSE Class 12 Result Declared @ Hpbose.org, Results Website Crashes Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 12 board results on the official website.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT HPBOSE Class 12 Result @ Hpbose.org: Here Is How To Check



Students would need their exam roll number to check their result and hence they should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result.



The board has declared the results of 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.



Sources said Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal have been declared as toppers.



In HPBOSE class 12 results declared today, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division.

HPBOSE Class 12 Result: How to Check

Follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Click on the link "12th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page

Step Four: Enter your exam details

Step Five: Submit the details and check your results



Click here for more



HPBOSE Class 12 Result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the class 12 board results on the official website. According to a source, the results have been declared on the official website, however, the results portal is not responding. The result is announced on the official website and students will be able to check their result on www.hpbose.org once it is back. The result will also be released on third party websites like India Results, Exam Results etc.Students would need their exam roll number to check their result and hence they should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result.The board has declared the results of 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.Sources said Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal have been declared as toppers.In HPBOSE class 12 results declared today, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division.Follow these steps: Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.orgStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Click on the link "12th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next pageStep Four: Enter your exam detailsStep Five: Submit the details and check your resultsClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter