HPBOSE Result 2018 For Class 10th, 12th Expected Today: Live Updates

HPBOSE 10th and 12th result 2018 are expected today. Though there's no official update in this regard, but considering the dates given by different media outlets the Himachal Pradesh 10th and 12th result can be expected today. A source close to HPBOSE told NDTV that the HPBOSE class 12 results are likely to be released tomorrow, i.e. on April 24. According to this source, the results will be released tomorrow evening on the official website hpbose.org and also on third party websites like examresults.net. HPBOSE result 2018 can be checked at indiaresults.com as well.

April 24, 12.45 pm: Soon after downloading the HPBOSE 10th result, students should check the important entries in the online mark sheet. Class 10 pass certificate is considered as date of birth proof certificate, as well. Errors, if any, must be taken to the notice of the Board at the earliest.



April 24, 12.30 pm: HPBOSE 10th and 12th result will be declared together. Due to multiple logins the official website may slow down.



April 24, 11.00 am: HPBOSE results will be available at hpbose.org, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.



April 24, 8.00 am: HPBOSE are expected at 3.00 pm today.



When the result is announced, it will be made available on the official wbsite: www.hpbose.org. The board will also release the names of toppers in the state on the same website.



In the event that the result for HPBOSE class 12 exam 2018 is released tomorrow, students are advised to remain prepared with their exam hall ticket number in order to check their respective results.



