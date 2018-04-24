HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the result for class 12 board exam today.

Education | | Updated: April 24, 2018 10:21 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

New Delhi:  Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the result for class 12 board exam today. The date was confirmed by a source yesterday that the result will be announced by the board today after 3 pm on the official website. Last year, the board had announced the result for class 12 students on April 25

The result will be announced on the official website and students will be able to check their result on www.hpbose.org. The result will also be released on third party websites like India Results, Exam Results etc. 

Students would need their exam roll number to check their result and hence they should be ready with their hall ticket to check the result. 

There had been some doubts about the result declaration date. Upon contacting board officials yesterday, they said that no date was fixed yet for the result announcement. However, another source confirmed later that the result will be announced in the evening on April 24. 

Comments
Last year more than 1 lakh students had appeared for the board exam. The board had also released the list of toppers and Ritik Kandoria was declared as the topper in the Science stream

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HPBOSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................