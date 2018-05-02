HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

Apart form the official website, the result will also be made available on third party result websites. However, students are advised to try and check their result form the official website only.
After result declaration, students should take a print out of their marks card and keep it for further reference until original documents are not made available by the board.
How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?
Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page
Step Four: Enter your exam details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results
This year HPBOSE had declared class 12 result for 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.
Out of the qualified students, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division.
