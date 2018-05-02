HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE class 10 result is expected today at hpbose.org.

Education | | Updated: May 02, 2018 10:51 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org

New Delhi:  HPBOSE class 10 result is expected today. The board has not given any official confirmation, however, it is widely speculated that the result will be declared today. The board had released the result for class 12 board exam on April 24, 2018. The board will release the result for regular/ improvement/ compartment/ additional simultaneously. The result, when announced, will be available on the official website. 

Apart form the official website, the result will also be made available on third party result websites. However, students are advised to try and check their result form the official website only. 

After result declaration, students should take a print out of their marks card and keep it for further reference until original documents are not made available by the board. 

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?

Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page
Step Four: Enter your exam details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results

This year HPBOSE had declared class 12 result for 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.

Out of the qualified students, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division. 

Comments
Click here for more Education News

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HPBOSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................