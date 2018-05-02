HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org HPBOSE class 10 result is expected today at hpbose.org.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 Expected Today At Hpbose.org New Delhi: HPBOSE class 10 result is expected today. The board has not given any official confirmation, however, it is widely speculated that the result will be declared today. The board had released the result for class 12 board exam on April 24, 2018. The board will release the result for regular/ improvement/ compartment/ additional simultaneously. The result, when announced, will be available on the official website.



Apart form the official website, the result will also be made available on third party result websites. However, students are advised to try and check their result form the official website only.



After result declaration, students should take a print out of their marks card and keep it for further reference until original documents are not made available by the board.



How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?



Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next page

Step Four: Enter your exam details

Step Five: Submit the details and check your results



This year HPBOSE had declared class 12 result for 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.



Out of the qualified students, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division.



Click here for more







HPBOSE class 10 result is expected today. The board has not given any official confirmation, however, it is widely speculated that the result will be declared today. The board had released the result for class 12 board exam on April 24, 2018. The board will release the result for regular/ improvement/ compartment/ additional simultaneously. The result, when announced, will be available on the official website.Apart form the official website, the result will also be made available on third party result websites. However, students are advised to try and check their result form the official website only.After result declaration, students should take a print out of their marks card and keep it for further reference until original documents are not made available by the board.Step One: Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.orgStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Click on the link "10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2018" from next pageStep Four: Enter your exam detailsStep Five: Submit the details and check your resultsThis year HPBOSE had declared class 12 result for 98,281 students out of which 68,469 candidates qualified for higher education.Out of the qualified students, 46, 531 students qualified with First Division while 18,337 emerged with second division. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter