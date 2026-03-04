How AI Tools Can Help CBSE Students Strengthen Their Maths Preparation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics exam is scheduled for March 9. Mathematics is considered to be the toughest exam among all subjects and the anxiety to score good marks remains highest until the exam is completed. As 2026 begins, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increased in all sectors, whether it is defence, technology or education. Learning AI has also become a part of studies and it helps students solve problems in an easy way without consuming a lot of time. With the help of AI, students can smartly prepare and revise their work for the Mathematics exam to learn faster and more accurately in less time to score better.

Here's how AI can help students succeed in their Mathematics exams:

1. Personalised Learning Paths:

AI-based systems identify students' strengths and weaknesses and create learning pathways where students can focus on improving those areas where they are struggling.

2. Instant Doubt Resolution:

Virtual learning tools, like AI chatbots, can resolve students' queries on mathematics at any time of day, providing step-by-step explanations on complex topics instantly, rather than relying on the time constraints of teachers.

3. Practice with Adaptive Quizzes:

AI-based learning tools can create quizzes based on students' performance, increasing the level of difficulty as students progress through the quiz.

4. Detailed Solutions and Explanations:

Not only do AI systems provide answers to the questions, they can be used to divide the problem into smaller parts to help the student understand the concept behind the problem.

5. Access to Past Papers and Mock Tests:

There are various AI systems that provide access to old question papers. The mock tests can be used to give the student a real exam experience.

6. Formula and Concept Reminders:

AI can be used to remind the student of important concepts and formulas at the right time before the exam.

7. Visual and Interactive Learning:

The AI tools incorporate various graphical and interactive tools to present the abstract concepts of mathematics, making it more interesting and easy to understand for the students. Experts have recommended that students use traditional techniques and AI tools together to prepare for the examinations.

Students are advised not to fully depend on AI. Using AI for help with difficulties in a short period of time can smartly save time. Revising sample papers, taking mock tests, preparing from NCERT, learning formulas and clearing doubts remain the basics to strengthen mathematics preparation.