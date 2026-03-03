CBSE Maths Exam 2026: The 7-Day Strategy That Can Boost Your Score Big Time

CBSE Maths Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exam started on February 17 and the Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exams, which are considered to be tough among all subjects, are scheduled for March 9 after the Yoga and Electronic & Hardware subjects. As the countdown begins, students are focusing on quick revision strategies to maximise their scores in the remaining days.

Today, we have brought detailed steps to score good marks and the marking structure of both the subjects, as mentioned in the sample paper. There will be 38 questions in mathematics, and it will be divided into five sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A will include questions 1-18 as MCQs and questions 19-20 as assertion-reason-type questions. Both types of questions will carry 1 mark each. Section B will include questions 21-25 as very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each. Section C will include questions 26-31 as short answer questions carrying 3 marks each. Section D will include questions 32-35 as long answer questions carrying 5 marks each. Section E will include questions 36-38 as case study questions carrying 4 marks each.

There will be no overall choice; however, internal choices will be given for some questions in sections B, C, D, and E. Calculators are not allowed. Applied Mathematics also has similar marking, and students can download the sample paper, available on the CBSE website.

Steps to score good marks:

Focus on Important Chapters First:

Prioritise the chapters with higher weightage like Calculus, Matrices, Determinants, Probability, Linear Programming, and Financial Mathematics. Improving these chapters will definitely help you score well overall.

Revise NCERT Thoroughly:

Most questions in the board examination are directly taken from the NCERT textbook and examples. It is suggested that you revise all the questions present inside the textbook at least once more.

Practice Previous Years' Question Papers:

Solving the previous 5-10 years' question papers will help you get a better idea about the questions and the marking scheme. It is also recommended that you complete the question paper in the given time duration.

Memorise Key Formulas and Theorems:

You need to keep a small notebook with you where you write all the key formulas and theorems. It is recommended that you revise it at least once a day so you do not forget the key concepts.

Work on Presentation:

Presentation is also a key factor. You need to present your solutions step-wise. Also, write the formulas clearly and the final answer clearly so that the examiner does not get any difficulties.

Attempt Mock Tests:

Try solving the paper at home under examination conditions. It is a confidence booster and also eliminates examination anxiety.

Clear Doubts Immediately:

Don't wait until the last minute to clear your doubts. Ask your friends and other sources for help.

Stay Calm and Healthy:

Proper sleep, balanced meals, and breaks between studies help you stay focused and productive.