New Delhi: A helpline number printed on a college ID card, a private room for school counselling and a rule that students in immediate danger must not be left alone. These are among the measures in Delhi's new Mental Health and Well-being Policy, launched on Thursday to address exam pressure, bullying and psychological distress among students.

The announcement comes a year after a Class 10 student of St Columba's School died by suicide amid allegations of harassment by teachers. Education Minister Ashish Sood, speaking at the launch, recalled the November 18, 2025 death and questioned whether fixing accountability after such tragedies was enough.

Parents ask children what they are studying and what they want to become, he said, but rarely ask, "Are you happy?"

The 104-page framework covers schools and higher educational institutions under the Delhi government's jurisdiction. It sets out requirements for counselling, emergency referrals and institutional monitoring.

Eight Key Changes Under The Policy

1. Counsellors In Every School

Schools must have at least one qualified counsellor for every 500 students. The document requires a safe, accessible and private counselling room, away from busy corridors, with secure storage for records.

Counsellors should not be diverted to disciplinary or unrelated administrative work, which could discourage children from approaching them for help.

2. Mental Health Centres In Colleges

Higher educational institutions with up to 3,000 students must have one qualified mental health professional for every 100 students. The ratio changes to one per 500 for larger institutions.

Colleges must establish dedicated Mental Health and Well-being Centres for counselling, prevention and referrals. They must also provide academic and career counselling, peer-support programmes and confidential feedback channels.

3. Helplines Printed On Student IDs

Every covered college must provide a 24x7 helpline staffed by, or connected to, qualified crisis responders.

The number must be displayed on student ID cards, hostel notice boards and institutional websites, making support information accessible beyond office hours.

At least two student representatives must also be included in college mental health monitoring committees.

4. Rules For Emergencies

The policy sets out a six-level support and referral system, involving teachers, counsellors, school teams, district centres, hospitals and statutory authorities.

Schools can seek emergency help directly when needed, without waiting for every stage of the referral process. A student facing immediate danger must remain within sight of a responsible adult until appropriate assistance takes over.

Schools must also restrict unsupervised access to identified high-risk areas and maintain emergency contact information.

5. Bullying And Abuse Complaints

Separate protocols address bullying, cyberbullying, abuse, violence, substance-related emergencies and serious psychological distress.

Schools must provide accessible, confidential reporting channels, respond promptly and protect children who raise bullying concerns from retaliation.

Teachers and other staff are expected to recognise warning signs, including persistent changes in behaviour, withdrawal and emotional distress, and refer students for professional support.

6. Support After A Crisis

Schools must plan a student's return after hospitalisation or a serious mental health episode, with continuing follow-up and appropriate adjustments.

The policy provides for reintegration plans and follow-up counselling so that students returning to classrooms receive support beyond the immediate emergency.

Higher educational institutions must provide at least three structured follow-up counselling sessions after a crisis, alongside additional support based on individual needs.

7. Quarterly Checks And Confidentiality

Schools must assess their preparedness every quarter through a School Wellness Services Index, covering staffing, training, safety, referrals and privacy.

Reports will be submitted through a digital monitoring portal using aggregated information, while personal counselling records must remain protected except where disclosure is permitted or required.

The policy also requires institutions to safeguard students' dignity and privacy, ensuring sensitive information is shared only when necessary for their care, safety or legal compliance.

8. Staff Training And Accountability

Every school must establish a School Wellness Team to coordinate responses and a School Well-being Committee to oversee implementation.

Teachers and school staff must be trained to recognise warning signs and make referrals rather than attempt clinical diagnoses.

Teachers' annual appraisals will include their contribution to student well-being. Neglecting serious bullying, delaying urgent intervention or failing to provide mandated safeguards may attract administrative action or, where laws are breached, legal consequences.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy would help children facing emotional and psychological challenges who require additional care and support.