Mental Health Helpline: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched an innovative 'Peer Support Volunteer Programme' and the 'Jamia Wellness Connect Helpline Application' to strengthen mental health and emotional well-being among university students.

Through its Mental Health and Wellness Cell, in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM), the university on Tuesday introduced the initiative, stating that it aligns with the directions of the Supreme Court, Ministries of Education and Social Justice and Empowerment, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Conceived as a comprehensive, student-centric support mechanism, the initiative aims to make timely, accessible, confidential, and meaningful mental health assistance available to students across the university, as per official information.

The initiative will feature a dedicated cohort of 40 peer support volunteers drawn from different departments and centres of JMI. They will work under the guidance of faculty mentors with whom they have been attached, in addition to the intensive training that they have already received from trained counsellors of SPYM as well as from the university's Department of Psychology, to enable them to combine peer engagement with professional psychological guidance and supervision.

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"This makes JMI among the first universities in the country to have a comprehensive health policy in place closely aligned to the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, various ministries of the Government of India, and the University Grants Commission (UGC)."

The institute noted that a major highlight of the initiative is the Jamia Wellness Connect digital helpline, accessible through WhatsApp at 9911266684. The helpline is available in three languages, English, Hindi, and Urdu, and aims to provide students with an easy three-step process to seek counselling and help.