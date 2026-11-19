THE World University Rankings 2027: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has secured the 69th position globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027. The latest edition has placed JMI among the world's leading universities, reflecting its continued contributions to teaching, research, knowledge creation, innovation, and international engagement.

As per the official list released by the ranking body, Massachusetts Institute of Technology secured the first position for the third consecutive year. The National University of Singapore rose to second place from eighth last year. Additionally, India is the most represented country, with 102 ranked universities. The top ranked institution of the country is Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences at joint 62nd place.

As per official information, the rankings assess universities on key parameters related to interdisciplinary research, including inputs, processes and outputs, highlighting their contributions towards addressing complex global challenges through collaborative and cross-disciplinary scientific research.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the university stated that JMI's achievement of securing the 69th position globally is a testament to the collective efforts of its faculty members, researchers, students, officers and staff in strengthening the university's academic and research ecosystem.

"It also underscores the university's continued commitment to quality education, impactful research, innovation and institutional development," the institute said.

Vice-Chancellor, JMI, Prof Mazhar Asif, congratulated the faculty members, researchers, students, officers and staff of the university on this remarkable achievement. He appreciated their collective contribution to JMI's performance in the international rankings and reiterated the university's commitment to advancing academic excellence, quality research, innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and global academic engagement.

Additionally, the rankings highlighted that for the first time there are three Asian universities in the top 10.