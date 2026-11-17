Mental Health: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has implemented an initiative under the banner of 'Samagra Shikshana Karnataka' to deploy 'Educational Resource Persons for Mental Health' for the benefit of students.
According to the state's education department, the primary objective of the initiative is to provide appropriate support to alleviate exam-related fear, mental stress, and anxiety among students, and to ensure that every child receives the necessary mental health assistance.
The state government noted that by fostering a sense of hope and creating a healthy environment conducive to open dialogue within schools, the initiative will pave the way for the holistic development of children.
In a social media post on X, the education department stated:
"Designed to address exam-related anxiety, stress, and fear among students, the initiative deploys trained resource persons across school networks to provide timely psychological counseling and emotional guidance."
"By nurturing an inclusive, supportive environment that encourages open dialogue, this programme aims to foster holistic student development and build an empathetic academic ecosystem across Karnataka," it added.
ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಕ್ಷರತಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಗ್ರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಒಳಿತಿಗಾಗಿ 'ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಸಂಪನ್ಮೂಲ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ' ನಿಯೋಜನೆ ಎಂಬ ಯೋಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಜಾರಿಗೆ ತಂದಿದೆ. ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಾಡುವ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಭಯ, ಮಾನಸಿಕ ಒತ್ತಡ ಮತ್ತು ಆತಂಕವನ್ನು ನಿವಾರಿಸಲು ಸೂಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡುವುದು ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಮಗುವಿಗೂ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿರುವ ಮಾನಸಿಕ ನೆರವು ಒದಗಿಸುವುದು ಇದರ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಉದ್ದೇಶ. ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭರವಸೆ ಮೂಡಿಸುವ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಕ್ತ ಸಂವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಪೂರಕವಾದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕರ ವಾತಾವರಣವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ, ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಸರ್ವಾಂಗೀಣ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಇದು ನಾಂದಿ ಹಾಡಲಿದೆ. Prioritizing student well-being and psychological resilience, the Department of School Education and Literacy, through Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, has implemented a dedicated program titled 'Educational Resource Persons for Mental Health'. Designed to address exam-related anxiety, stress, and fear among students, the initiative deploys trained resource persons across school networks to provide timely psychological counseling and emotional guidance. By nurturing an inclusive, supportive environment that encourages open dialogue, this program aims to foster holistic student development and build an empathetic academic ecosystem across Karnataka. #ExamStressRelief #StudentMentalHealth #KarnatakaEducation #MentalHealthAwareness #StudentWellbeing #EducationDepartment #GovernmentSchoolsofKarnataka #ShalaShikshana— School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) November 17, 2026
The state will appoint an educational resource person for mental health to take up the job. Noting that "mental health is as important as physical health," the authorities stated the following objectives of the programme: helping students in overcoming exam fear, stress, and anxiety; providing psychological support to children; and creating an atmosphere of trust and open dialogue.