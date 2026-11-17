Mental Health: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has implemented an initiative under the banner of 'Samagra Shikshana Karnataka' to deploy 'Educational Resource Persons for Mental Health' for the benefit of students.

According to the state's education department, the primary objective of the initiative is to provide appropriate support to alleviate exam-related fear, mental stress, and anxiety among students, and to ensure that every child receives the necessary mental health assistance.

The state government noted that by fostering a sense of hope and creating a healthy environment conducive to open dialogue within schools, the initiative will pave the way for the holistic development of children.

In a social media post on X, the education department stated:

"Designed to address exam-related anxiety, stress, and fear among students, the initiative deploys trained resource persons across school networks to provide timely psychological counseling and emotional guidance."

"By nurturing an inclusive, supportive environment that encourages open dialogue, this programme aims to foster holistic student development and build an empathetic academic ecosystem across Karnataka," it added.

The state will appoint an educational resource person for mental health to take up the job. Noting that "mental health is as important as physical health," the authorities stated the following objectives of the programme: helping students in overcoming exam fear, stress, and anxiety; providing psychological support to children; and creating an atmosphere of trust and open dialogue.