Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: Bhiwani's Deepika Tops, 4 Students Secure Second Rank

HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2026 Out: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 89.60 per cent. This year, a total of 2,76,640 students appeared in the examination conducted between February 25 and March 20, out of which 2,47,860 students successfully cleared the exam.

Girls outperformed boys in the Haryana Board Class 10 examination this year. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, while boys secured 87.69 per cent.

Among 1,33,530 girls who appeared in the examination, 1,22,367 cleared the exam successfully. Meanwhile, out of 1,43,110 boys who took the examination, 1,25,493 students passed.

Deepika Tops Haryana Board Class 10 Examination

Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School secured the first position in the Haryana Board Class 10 merit list.

The second position was jointly secured by four students with 498 marks each. The students are Ronak from Dadri, Khusi from Hisar, Antu from Hisar, and Deepanshu from Mahendragarh.

As many as 11 students secured the third position in the state by scoring 497 marks each. Some of the district toppers among them include Kavyansh, Deeksha, Shakshi, Aarzoo, Manshi, Aashoo, and Manuraj.

Rural Areas Perform Better Than Urban Regions

The region-wise performance data showed rural students outperforming urban candidates in the Haryana Board Class 10 examination. Rural regions recorded a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent, while urban areas registered 87.94 per cent.

Private Schools Outperform Government Schools

Private schools registered better results compared to government schools in the Class 10 examination this year. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.54 per cent, whereas government schools registered 87.23 per cent.

The pass percentage of students studying in Rajkiya schools stood at 87.23 per cent.

Dadri Tops District Rankings

Dadri secured the top position among districts. Jind ranked second, while Panipat and Mahendragarh jointly secured the third position in the district-wise rankings. Nuh recorded the lowest performance among all districts in the state.