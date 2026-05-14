Haryana 10th Result 2026 Declared: Girls Perform Better Than Boys, Pass Percentage At 89.60%

Haryana Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) announced the Class 10 board results today, May 14. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 89.60 per cent. Girls once again outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, while boys recorded 87.69 per cent.

A total of 2,76,640 students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations, of which 2,47,860 students passed successfully. The HBSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 25 to March 20, 2026.

Girls Outshine Boys In HBSE 10th Results

More than 1.22 lakh girls cleared the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations this year. Out of 1,33,530 girls who appeared for the exams, 1,22,367 students passed successfully.

Meanwhile, over 1.25 lakh boys qualified the examination. Among 1,43,110 boys who appeared, 1,25,493 students passed, taking the boys' pass percentage to 87.69 per cent.

Haryana Board 10th Toppers 2026

Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School secured the top position in the Haryana Board Class 10 examination this year.

Four students - Ronak from Dadri, Khusi and Antu from Hisar, and Deepanshu from Mahendragarh - jointly bagged the second rank with 498 marks.

A total of 11 students shared the third position with 497 marks. The list includes district toppers Kavyansh, Deeksha, Shakshi, Aarzoo, Manshi, Aashoo, and Manuraj.