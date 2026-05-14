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Haryana Board Class 10th Result OUT: Check Direct Link Here

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2026 has been declared today, May 14. Students can now check their scorecards, direct link, and pass percentage from here.

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Haryana Board Class 10th Result OUT: Check Direct Link Here
HBSE 12th Result 2026 released on May 14 along with pass percentage.

Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has officially declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026, May 14. The announcement was made by BSEH Chairman Pawan Kumar through a press conference. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Secondary examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets online through the official website. Over Along with the official portal, students can also access their digital scorecards through DigiLocker. To check the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and other required login credentials. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while accessing the result online.

HBSE 10th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

HBSE Class 10th Result haStudents can check their Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026 through the following websites:

How to Download Haryana Board 10th Result 2026?

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their HBSE Class 10 scorecard online:

  • Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in
  • Click on the "HBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link
  • Enter roll number and required details
  • Submit the credentials
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the marksheet for future reference

The online HBSE Class 10th Scorecard 2026 includes key details like student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet. If they find any discrepancy in the marksheet, students should immediately connect with school authority

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