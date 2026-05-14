Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2026 Out Today: Check Timing, Download Link Here

Haryana 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is set to announce the 10th results today, May 14, 2026 after 12 noon, likely around 1 pm. Students can download their marksheets on the official websites bseh.org.in, digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in. Students need 33 per cent marks to qualify the examination.

The UMANG platform has indicated that results will be out shortly for over 2.5 lakh students.

HBSE Results 2026: How To Download Haryana 10th Result Via Official Website?

Visit the official Haryana Board website - bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the "HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026" link.

Enter the required login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link

Official Websites To Download Result

bseh.org.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet