HBSE 10th Result 2018 Results Expected Soon; Check Details Here HBSE Class 10 results will be released soon @ bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT HBSE 10th results expected soon @ bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. HBSE Class 10 Result 2018: According to an updates available on the official results partner - indiaresults.com -- of Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), the secondary examination result or Class 10 results of examinations held in March 2018 are likely to be declared on May 21, 2018.



About 3,83,499 students appeared for the Haryana Class 10 board exam and 2,46,462 students appeared for the BSEH class 12 board exam.



In the Open School board exam, more than 1 lakh students appeared in class 10 and more than 77 thousand in class 12.



The pass percentage this year is a little less than last year when 64.5% students passed in the exam.



on May 22 last year. In the Haryana board class 10 results last year, Monika Rani from Senior Model High School, Bhirdana ranked first.



HBSE Class 10 Result 2018: When to check





According an update available on the official results website of the board, the BSEH Class 10 results will be published on May 21, but, the board has not fixed a time yet for the release.



The students and the parents who are waiting for the Haryana Class 12 results may check for updates on the official website and also here.



BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: Where to check



The BSEH Class 10 results will be released on the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in. By clicking on the link given on the Haryana Board or HBSE website, the students will be re-directed to the official results partner website, indiaresults.com.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2018: How to check



The HBSE Class 10 results can be accessed following these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the home page

Step 3: On next page hosted by indiaresults.com, enter your examination registration details.

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results



If you try to access the results directly from the indiaresults.com website, follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Haryana link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page Click on Class 10 results link

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details



