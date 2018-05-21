HBSE 10th Result 2018: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Declared; 51.15 Per Cent Students Pass Haryana Board 10th result 2018 has been announced. Students can check their result on the official website of through India Results website.

HBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Live Update



How to check HBSE 10th Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.bseh.org.in.



Step two: You will be redirected to India Results website.



Step three: Select Haryana from the list of states.



Step four: Enter the required details in the space provided.



Step five: Submit and view your result.



Take a printout of the score card. The online generated score card can be used provisionally, however, students would need to collect original marks sheet and other certificates from their respective institutes.



