HBSE 10th Result 2018: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Declared; 51.15 Per Cent Students Pass

HBSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Live Update
How to check HBSE 10th Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.bseh.org.in.
Step two: You will be redirected to India Results website.
Step three: Select Haryana from the list of states.
Step four: Enter the required details in the space provided.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
CommentsTake a printout of the score card. The online generated score card can be used provisionally, however, students would need to collect original marks sheet and other certificates from their respective institutes.
