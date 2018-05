HBSE 10th Result 2018 Expected Today At Bseh.org.in: Live Update

Haryana board 10th result is expected to be declared today. The result will be available online on the board's official website. While the board has not confirmed the date yet, based on the last year's schedule and information provided by a board official, the HBSE 10th result should be out today. Students would be able to check their result on the official website. It is likely that the result will be announced post afternoon as was the case with class 12 result. May 21, 10:30 am: Sources say that Haryana Board 10th result will be declared today.