HBSE Class 10 Result 2018: Haryana Board 10th Result Expected Today @ Bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to release the result for class 10 students today. The board had released the result for class 12 students on May 18, 2018. The board had not confirmed the date for class 10 result declaration however, a board official did say that the result will likely be declared on May 21, 2018. The result will be available on the official BSEH website and on India Results website.India Result is the online partner for result declaration for Haryana Board. The result is likely to be announced by Ram Bilas Shrama, the Education Minister of Haryana, after which it will be available on the website.This year about 3,83,499 students appeared for the Haryana Class 10 board exam and about 1 lakh appeared for the 10th board through Open School.After the result is declared, the board will also release the result sheet for top 3 students. In the Haryana Board class 12 examination result released on May 18, 2018, 63.84% students passed in the exam. In class 12, Naveen and Heena both from Hisar district score 98.2% in the board exam and secured first rank. Gurmeet and Sweety stood second with 97.8% marks. Third rank holder in the state, Nishu scored 97.6% marks.Click here for more Education News