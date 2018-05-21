HBSE Class 10 Result 2018: Haryana Board 10th Result Expected Today @ Bseh.org.in

India Result is the online partner for result declaration for Haryana Board. The result is likely to be announced by Ram Bilas Shrama, the Education Minister of Haryana, after which it will be available on the website.
This year about 3,83,499 students appeared for the Haryana Class 10 board exam and about 1 lakh appeared for the 10th board through Open School.
After the result is declared, the board will also release the result sheet for top 3 students.
CommentsIn the Haryana Board class 12 examination result released on May 18, 2018, 63.84% students passed in the exam. In class 12, Naveen and Heena both from Hisar district score 98.2% in the board exam and secured first rank. Gurmeet and Sweety stood second with 97.8% marks. Third rank holder in the state, Nishu scored 97.6% marks.
