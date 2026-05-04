Gujarat RTE Result 2026: Website Down, Check Lottery Details Here

Gujarat RTE Result 2026: The Gujarat Right to Education (RTE) 2026 first round results were scheduled to be released today, May 4. Parents can check the seat allotment status for Class 1 admissions under the 25% RTE quota on the official portal rte.orpgujarat.com. With the website currently under maintenance, parents can check all important details in this article.

The first round of admissions were conducted from April 4 to 17, 2026 through the official portal. The RTE Act ensures free admission for children belonging to economically weaker sections and socially disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools of Gujarat. According to the scheme, at least 25 per cent of seats in Class 1 (up to Class 8) are reserved for children from these categories in private schools.

Students admitted under the RTE Act are eligible for financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per year. The amount is transferred by the state government directly to the parents' bank accounts to help cover expenses such as books, footwear, transport, and other academic needs.

According to reports, out of approximately 1.85 lakh eligible candidates, around 83,000 seats have been allotted. Selected candidates will receive SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers. Parents must complete admission formalities at the allotted school by the deadline.

Parents must keep the following documents at the time of admission:

Printed RTE allotment letter

Printed application form

Child's birth certificate

Child's Aadhaar card (if available)

Income certificate (for EWS category)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate (if applicable)

Passport-sized photographs of the child

Parents' Aadhaar card

A second round will be conducted to fill any remaining vacancies for the 2026-27 academic session.